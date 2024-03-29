McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.64. 893,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.72 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.