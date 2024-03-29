McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

