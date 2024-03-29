McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826,285. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

