McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of MOH traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.83. The company had a trading volume of 338,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,541. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.20 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.82.
Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
