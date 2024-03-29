McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,439 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 978,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

