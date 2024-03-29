Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $213.31. 1,247,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,825. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $176.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.76 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.