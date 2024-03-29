Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 0.4%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.70. 24,128,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 22,254,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,630,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.