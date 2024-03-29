MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Down 2.7%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.53. 44,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 71,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.