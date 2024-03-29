Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.29

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 306913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.