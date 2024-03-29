Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $950.00

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $950.00 and last traded at $929.01, with a volume of 1040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $946.67.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.