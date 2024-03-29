Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $48.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $130.06 or 0.00187279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.45 or 0.00866057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00151400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,416,706 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

