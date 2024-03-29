Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,997,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,017. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $3,489.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.