Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,997,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,017. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $3,489.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
