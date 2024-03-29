Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,997,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,017. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $3,489.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.