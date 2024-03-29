Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 19.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 19.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.20. 1,997,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 667,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
