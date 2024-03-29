Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 19.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 19.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.20. 1,997,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 667,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.