Navalign LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,482,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,866. The stock has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.