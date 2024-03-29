Navalign LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Navalign LLC owned about 0.06% of Cue Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUE. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 513.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 289,792 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 26.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

