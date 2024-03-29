Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $844.17 million and $27.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,673.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.21 or 0.00864905 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00151718 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008748 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00048086 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00056843 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00189535 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00137660 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,531,678,666 coins and its circulating supply is 43,846,906,326 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
