Nikki Warburton Purchases 10,300 Shares of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Warburton acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.85 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of A$49,996.20 ($32,677.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.95%.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

