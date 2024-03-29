Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Buys C$16,242.60 in Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,242.60.

Northland Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.95. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.85.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.1811321 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NPI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

