Ocean Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.84. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.