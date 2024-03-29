OMG Network Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $158.02 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00025049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001482 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

