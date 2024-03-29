OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $631,079.94

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $631,079.94 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars.

