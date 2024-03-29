Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.27

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.27 and last traded at $167.21, with a volume of 316561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.