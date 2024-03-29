PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Shares of PCAR opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

