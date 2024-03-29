Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $555.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $561.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

