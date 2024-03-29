Pediapharm (CVE:PDP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 26,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Pediapharm Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.11.
Pediapharm Company Profile
Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pediapharm
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.