PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Up 0.3%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PABGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

