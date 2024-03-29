PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Up 0.5%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 43,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 26,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

