Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 0.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.44. 22,255,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 34,768,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

