Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.02

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.02 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 96076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

