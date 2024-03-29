Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.02

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.02 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 96076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POST

Post Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.