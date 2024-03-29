Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,405,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,998. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

