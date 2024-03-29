Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

MS traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $94.16. 6,707,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.