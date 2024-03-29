Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average of $429.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

