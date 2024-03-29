Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

