ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

UCYB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 1,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.