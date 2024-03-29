ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

UCYB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 1,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

