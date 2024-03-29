ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.49 and last traded at $69.49. Approximately 6,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 29,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $239,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.