Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.
About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
