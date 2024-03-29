Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.88 and last traded at $51.99. Approximately 2,572,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,813,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

