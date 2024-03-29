Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 2300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
