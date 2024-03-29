Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.36 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $135.15 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

