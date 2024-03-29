Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.25

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

