Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.03. 566,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,893. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.83. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

