Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 1,626 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,326,844. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

