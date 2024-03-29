Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 399 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.70. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.