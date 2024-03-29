Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 26,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

