Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,409,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

