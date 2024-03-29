Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.62. 5,311,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.