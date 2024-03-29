Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

