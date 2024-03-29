Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $203,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CARR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.