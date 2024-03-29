Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $461,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.71. 223,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.28. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.